Rain Chances Increase Later This Week.

TODAY/WEDNESDAY: The standard hot and humid summer pattern continues. Highs in the low 90s, with a heat index in the low 100s. A few isolated showers and storms pop up in the afternoon. Any rain that does pop up will fizzle out in the overnight hours. Lows in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: A few more scattered storms in the forecast Thursday with high temperatures still in the low 90s and a heat index between 100° and 105°. A lingering shower or storm can’t be ruled out overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY: Coverage of scattered storms continues to increase, and rain chances top out at 50% as we head into the end of the week. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s, but with high humidity the heat index will still be well into the 90s.

SUNDAY/MONDAY: Scattered storms remain in the forecast as we head into next week, with high temperatures in the low 90s.