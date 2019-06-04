Rain Chances Return; Heavy Rain Later This Week.

TODAY/WEDNESDAY: Temperatures climb into the low 90s under variably cloudy skies. An isolated passing showers possible, but they will be isolated. Not everyone sees rain. Temperatures will drop to around 70° overnight.

THU/FRI/SAT: Widespread showers and storms across the region will drop heavy rain at times. Rainfall totals around 2-5 inches. Some isolated flooding issues will be possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s, with overnight lows in the low 70s.

SUN/MON: The chance for scattered showers and storms will continue into the start of next week. Highs in the upper 80s Sunday and upper 80s and low 90s Monday.