TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear, mild, and humid. Lows fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Another hot and humid day is on track. Look for afternoon highs mainly in the lower 90s with southerly winds between 5 and 15 mph. At least the breeze will stir up the air a little bit. A mix of sun and clouds is expected all day long.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows around 70.

THURSDAY: There is a 20% chance of a passing shower or storm as a weak cold front moves into the region. It’s wise to assume there will be no rain at your location until proven otherwise since available moisture is going to be sparse at best. Highs should be in the upper 80s to around 90.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Reasonably quiet and warm conditions look to hold on. Highs are going to be around 90 with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. The weather is looking good for the start of NCAA baseball in Starkville and Oxford.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: We’re going to add back in the chance of showers and storms on a scattered basis as the upper level flow pattern turns to the northwest. This typically ushers in subtle disturbances that can lead to rain and storms during the summer months. At this point we’ll add just a 20% chance of rain. Highs stay in the lower 90s.

