Rain finally on the way

SUMMARY: The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta will move through the region over the next 2 days. Recent model data suggest that between 1” and over 3” of rain could fall before the end of the week. Rain chances lower dramatically Friday through the weekend as temperatures return to the 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows around 60. Winds E 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain developing. The chance of rain is 60%. Highs ranging from the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds E 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain. Lows in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Cloud with widespread rain likely. Highs from the upper 60s to lower 70s. The chance of rain is 80%.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with lingering showers. Lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies to start with some breaks developing. A few showers are possible but the rain chance lowers to 30% or less. Weather for high school football is looking mainly dry at this point.

WEEKEND: Variably cloudy. A few isolated showers or storms can’t be ruled out but we’re lowering rain chances to 20%. Highs look to climb back into the mid 80s and that’s about where we should be this time of year.

