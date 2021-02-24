Rain is returning and it may add up

SUMMARY: Waves of rain and some embedded storms will be possible through at least next Tuesday. Anywhere from 2″ to over 6″ could fall across the region and it may lead to some flooding.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with a 20-30% chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds SW/N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy with just a slight chance of a shower during the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s in most spots. Winds N 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain. Lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Areas of rain, some locally heavy. Total rainfall by the end of the day in the 1-3″ range. Highs mainly in the 50s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 60% chance of rain and thunder both days. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 60% chance of rain. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

