Rain To Start Week.

TODAY: Numerous showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some localized flash flooding cannot be ruled out. Chance of rain around 70%.

TONIGHT: Numerous thunderstorms ending around 10 pm at the latest, but a lingering shower or storm will remain possible overnight. Late night rain chance around 20%.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Again, a localized instance of flash flooding cannot be ruled out. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain around 50%.

WED-FRI: Scattered thunderstorms possible each day, but overall rain chances will be a bit lower than Monday or Tuesday. Highs in the low 90s, with heat index values in the upper 90s. Chance of rain around 30-40%.

WEEKEND: The weekend appears to be a bit drier than the work week, with rain chances staying around the 20% range. Highs will remain in the low 90s.