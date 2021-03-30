Rain & storm chances return for midweek

SUMMARY: A cold front will push through Tuesday night into Wednesday. Rain and storm chances are likely, some storms could be strong to possibly severe. We’re right now under a Level 1 Risk. This system looks more like a rain, wind, and perhaps hail producer. Tornado threat is low this round, but we’ll be watching it. Sunny, cool, and dry weather returns Thursday. Nice spring weather is on tap for the upcoming Easter weekend.

TUESDAY: We’re waking up to sunny skies this Tuesday morning. Clouds will increase during the afternoon. Rain and storm chances are possible into the evening. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southerly winds 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING: Areas of rain and storms. Some could be strong to severe with wind and hail. Another 1-3″ of rain is also possible. The tornado threat is low with this setup (compared to recent systems) but we’ll continue to monitor. Lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain and storms in the morning with activity tapering off during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s early with much cooler air on the way by the afternoon with the 50s (and perhaps 40s) during the 2nd half of the day. Gusty NW winds 10-25 mph, gusting up to 30.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and chilly. Overnight lows in the lower to mid 30s. Some frost is possible, especially in low lying and sheltered spots.

THURSDAY: A bit cooler but an overall beautiful day with lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and cold. Overnight lows in the lower 30s, even upper 20s. A widespread freeze is possible so you will want to protect any tender vegetation.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies once again with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the mid 30s. Some patchy frost can’t be ruled out.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies for most of the day. Highs near the mid 60s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Sunshine sticks around and a bit warmer with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

