More Rain and Storms On The Way

We’re set for some more showers and storms to approach our region through the week. Some heavy rain remains on the table, but the heaviest rain likely remains just to our south.

TODAY: Look for a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures climb into the middle 70s by the afternoon with light south winds. Clouds begin to increase again into the late afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers will approach the area, likely becoming more numerous by morning. Lows fall into the low 60s under a mostly cloudy to overcast sky.

TOMORROW: Look for areas of showers and rain to continue through much of the day. The heaviest rain likely remains just to our south, but some areas may very well see upwards of a few inches. Highs climb only into the upper 60s to low 70s with light variable winds. Severe weather is not a threat.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY: We’ll be trending drier with highs slowly warming each day from the mid to upper 60s into the middle 70s. Look for a partly cloudy sky. Lows fall into the 40s.

THIS WEEKEND: More isolated to scattered showers are anticipated with highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s. Look for a partly cloudy sky with lows at night in the 50s and 60s.

