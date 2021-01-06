Raw, wet Thursday coming our way

SUMMARY: An area of low pressure is set to give our area a raw, wet, nasty day Thursday. Some snowflakes could mix in Thursday night as the system moves away but no issues are expected. Another system COULD affect the region late Sunday into Monday and we’ll continue to monitor it closely for any possible wintry weather.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with areas of rain developing by sunrise. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40. Winds E 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Areas of rain with highs in the 40s. Winds ENE 10-20 mph will make it feel pretty raw and nasty during the day.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with lingering rain and/or snow showers. No issues are anticipated even if a few flakes of snow can develop. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds NW 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low 40s. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY NIGHT & MONDAY: A storm system is still being watched that could swing out of the Gulf of Mexico and spread some rain or snow into our region. It’s something that we’re going to keep an eye on because the pattern is conducive to some accumulating snow. Stay tuned for updates going over the next few days.

