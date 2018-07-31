Relatively cool for early August

TONIGHT: A few isolated showers are still possible along with a stray storm but rain chances are low at 20%. Lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70.

WEDNESDAY: There is a 30% chance of showers and storms. The highest odds will tend to be east and southeast of the Natchez Trace Parkway. Look for highs in the 80s with variable winds between 2 and 6 mph.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: We’re going to maintain a 30-40% chance of mainly pop-up showers and storms as a weak upper level trough of low pressure hangs around the region. Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: More typical August weather settles in with highs in the low 90s, lows in the low 70s, and a daily 20% chance of a pop-up shower or storm.

