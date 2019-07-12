Remnants of Barry To Bring Rain Here.

TROPICAL STORM BARRY: Barry is still on track to make landfall as a strong tropical storm or hurricane along the Louisiana coastline on Saturday. Flooding will be the main concern with this system as some areas in Louisiana and even southern Mississippi could pick up over 20″ of rainfall. Strong wind gusts and isolated spin-up tornadoes also can’t be ruled out.

TODAY: We won’t have to deal with the impacts of Barry in our area today, but a few showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially in the afternoon. Highs will stay in the low 90s today, which isn’t quite as hot as we’ve seen for the last few days.

WEEKEND: As Barry continues northward, we will start to see some impacts here in East Mississippi and West Alabama. Rain will move in on Saturday and will remain in the forecast through the weekend. This rain could be heavy at times and may create some flash flooding concerns with some areas seeing 3-8″ of rainfall. Winds will stay breezy through the weekend, and a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. All of this rain will help to keep us cooler, with temperatures staying in the 70s for Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Rain sticks around for Monday before we return to our regular summertime pattern. Scattered showers and storms remain possible through the end of next week with highs back into the 90s by Thursday.