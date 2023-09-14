Repo man incident: Noxubee County man pleads guilty, receives probation
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man escaped jail time after pleading guilty to running over a repo man.
Ladarius Tompkins was indicted for aggravated assault and that’s the charge he pleaded guilty to.
Tompkins was arrested after the repossession firm sent the victim to recover a vehicle.
Deputies told WCBI Tompkins tried to run down the repo man with the vehicle he was there to collect.
Tompkins was given five years probation and ordered to pay a $1,200 fine.
He must also perform 20 hours of community service.
