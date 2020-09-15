Sally a non-event here

SUMMARY: Breezy conditions will continue into Thursday as our area stays on the backside of Hurricane Sally. Some rain is possible as well but sizable amounts are unlikely here. Overall, expect 1/2” or less for most spots. Drier, less humid air is slated to build in starting Friday and it will give us some awesome, more fall-like weather into early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds NE 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20-30% chance of showers. Highs will range from the upper 70s to mid 80s across the region. The warmest temperatures should occur across our western counties. Breezy NNE winds continue between 10-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northerly winds 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Turning partly cloudy. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out. Warmer highs in the middle 80s. Breezy ortherly winds 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm highs in the low to mid 80s. High school football will be picture perfect this week.

SATURDAY-TUESDAY: Abundant sunshine and lower humidity levels are on the docket. Expect warm days with highs in the 80s and comfortable nights with lows in the low 60s and 50s.

