Saturday AM Showers, Frost Threat(s) Coming

FRIDAY EVENING/NIGHT: Clouds thicken but most of the shower activity heading our way will hold off until after high school football ends. Scattered showers are more likely during the overnight hours. Evening temperatures fall into the 60s with lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: We’ll start off the day with cloudy skies and scattered showers. A gradual clearing trend will develop from NW to SE during the afternoon. The overall rain chance is 50% with the best opportunity coming during the first half of the day. Highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s as northwesterly winds between 5 and 15 mph develop.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and colder conditions return. Lows will be around 40 but some spots may get into the mid to upper 30s. Some patchy frost is possible in sheltered spots but northerly breezes should limit the frost threat in most locations. If the wind tapers a bigger frost threat could develop.

SUNDAY: Brilliant fall sunshine takes control but highs will only be in the low 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and calm weather settles in. Lows in the mid 30s are more likely across the area and this will likely present the first big frost threat of the season.

NEXT WEEK: Seasonably cool 60s and low 70s return Monday through Wednesday. Some showers are possible by the end of the week but it’s not set in stone just yet.

