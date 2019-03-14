Scattered Storms Today; Drier Weather Ahead.

TODAY: Breezy and warm today, with rain likely at times. Winds won’t be quite as strong today, but southerly winds could gust to 30 mph at times. Scattered showers in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe, especially east of the Natchez Trace. The main threat any strong storms would pose would be damaging straight line winds. High temperatures today will climb into the 70s, and perhaps a few low 80s. Showers and storms slowly end overnight tonight. Lows in the 40s.

FRI/SAT/SUN: Partly cloudy skies and cooler weather to end this week. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Overnight lows in the 30s.

MON/TUE/WED: Mostly sunny skies to kick off next week with highs in the low to mid 60s. We keep rain chances off the board through Tuesday, then bring a small chance for a shower into the forecast Wednesday.