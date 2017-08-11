Scattered Storms This Weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, with some patchy fog possible through 9 AM. Then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain around 40%.

TONIGHT: A lingering shower or storm possible, otherwise mostly cloudy, with lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. Scattered storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain around 40%.

SUNDAY: More scattered storms possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain coverage around 40%.

NEXT WEEK: Rain chances peak on Monday around 60%, then fall off to more widely scattered storms by the end of the work week. Highs will range from the mid 80s Monday to the upper 80s and lower 90s by the end of the work week.