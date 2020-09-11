Scattered weekend rain & storms

SUMMARY: Rain chances will continue during the weekend and all of next week. Some locations may get several inches of rain over the next 7 days.

TROPICS: A disturbance near South Florida may develop into a tropical depression during the weekend after it gets into the Gulf. Forecast models suggest that it may hug the northern Gulf Coast states next week. It could spread moisture our way in the form of daily showers and storms so we’ll keep watching it.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated early evening rain and storms then partly cloudy & quiet. Lows in the lower 70s. Light wind.

SATURDAY: A quiet morning with scattered rain and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. The chance of rain is 60%. Highs top out around 90 with SE winds 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with some rain and storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY-FRIDAY: We’re keeping rain chances at 40% each day but that is all dependent on what ends up happening with the tropical disturbance in the Gulf. Highs should be in the mid to upper 80s with lows around 70.

