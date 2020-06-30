Sct’d storms through 4th of July weekend

SUMMARY: Each day over the next week will feature chances for showers and storms. Hope for rain because heat and humidity will be big issues and you’ll want to keep yourself cool at all cost. The upcoming 4th of July weekend isn’t going to be a washout but we do suspect there will be scattered storms around.

- Advertisement -

TUESDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy, mild, and muggy. Lows in the low to mid 70s. A few isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out but most spots will remain dry. Winds SW 2-6 mph.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 with heat indices getting into the low 100s at times. There is a 50-60% chance of scattered storms. Any storm this time of year may produce locally strong winds, small hail, torrential rainfall, and frequent lightning. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid for the long 4th of July weekend. Daily rain & storm chances around 40%. Highs stay in the low 90s with lows in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: A continuing chance of showers and storms with highs either side of 90.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App