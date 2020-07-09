Sct’d storms, high heat & humidity

SUMMARY: Hot, humid, and occasionally stormy weather will hang around through the weekend. Highs will be in the 90s but heat indices may surpass 105 at times. Rain chances drop dramatically next week but the heat and humidity will only intensify as a big ridge of high pressure sets up shop. Long story short, plan on staying in air conditioning as much as possible for the considerable future.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy. A few isolated showers and storms will remain possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s with calm wind.

FRIDAY: Warm & humid. Highs in the 90s with triple digit heat indices. There is a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms during the day. Any storm may produce locally heavy rain and lightning.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. Lows in the low 70s. A stray shower or storm remains possible.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms both days. Highs in the low to mid 90s with maximum heat indices over 105 at times. Lows in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Rain chances drop to 10-20% or less each day. Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s with heat indices well into the 100s. Lows stay in the 70s.

