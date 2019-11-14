Second person indicted in Lowndes County child neglect case

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A case against a man accused of child neglect will move forward in Lowndes County.

A grand jury has charged Alejandro Martinez, 31, with four counts of child neglect.

Martinez was arrested in July after a child was found naked walking down Robin Circle.

Four kids were living at a home that Lowndes County deputies described as “deplorable”

The mother of the kids, Britney Brooks, was also recently indicted in the case.

Martinez also has a hold placed on him by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.