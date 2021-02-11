Several chances of wintry weather over the next week

SUMMARY: Winter has roared on back and it will remain in place for at least another week. Some rain and/or light freezing rain could develop Friday night into Saturday morning. A bigger winter weather maker remains possible for Monday & Monday night. It may produce more freezing rain, sleet, and even some snow across a bigger part of our coverage area. Another wintry system could also affect the region late next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies with some lingering rain showers around. Lows in the mid to low 30s. Winds N 10 mph. Wind chills ranging from the upper 10s to upper 20s by sunrise.

FRIDAY: Cloudy. A chance of a few showers during the day. Highs in the 30s to low 40s. Winds N 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with areas of rain developing. Some light freezing rain is possible in spots that hover around or just below freezing. Lows in the mid to low 30s. Winds N 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy. Areas or rain or light freezing rain mainly during the morning hours. Afternoon highs in the upper 30s. Winds N 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and chilly. Lows in the low 30s to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Lows in the low 30s and upper 20s.

MONDAY & MONDAY NIGHT: A chance for light rain, freezing rain, or sleet during the morning. A better chance of freezing rain, sleet, and perhaps some snow during the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours. Highs in the mid to upper 30s Monday. Lows in the mid 20s Monday night.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to low 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. A chance of some rain or wintry weather late in the day or Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Areas of wintry weather are possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

