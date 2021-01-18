Several rain chances over the next week

SUMMARY: Several disturbances will pass through the region this week leading to opportunities for rain. Temperatures are going to be fairly seasonable for the week ahead with no major extremes either way until perhaps the middle of next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the evening with overcast conditions and showers possible by sunrise. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light southerly winds.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20-30% chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Southerly winds becoming northerly during the afternoon between 3-7 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloud skies. Lows in the 40s. Areas of rain develop.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Areas of rain possible. Lows in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain possible. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows in the low 30s Friday night.

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs in the low 50s. Lows in the 30s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. Warmer highs in the mid 60s.

