Severe Storms Tonight, Quiet & Mild Election Day

MONDAY EVENING/NIGHT: A line of intense storms is still expected to cross our area. The primary severe threats are damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. Activity should diminish and/or exit to our east during the 3-4 AM time frame. Breezy southerly winds between 10 and 20 mph will become northwesterly by sunrise in the wake of a cold front moving through. Temperatures will climb to around 70 by midnight with 60s and upper 50s settling back in by sunrise. Be sure to have at least 3 ways to receive warning information tonight in case severe weather finds your location.

TUESDAY: Weather improves for Election Day. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the low to mid 70s. Northwesterly winds between 5 and 10 mph develop.

- Advertisement -

WEDNESDAY: Areas of rain and perhaps a few t-showers return to the region. The chance of rain is 50%. Highs should generally top out in the lower 60s but some spots may stay in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: A few more showers are likely along with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The chance of rain is 30%.

FRIDAY: Additional showers are possible, especially during the first half of the day. Highs top out in the 50s. We’re going to keep the rain chance at 30% but this may go up or down later in the week.

WEEKEND: Reasonably quiet conditions settle in along with much cooler temperatures. Highs top out mainly in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s. Another frost or freeze is possible Friday night and/or Saturday night.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat