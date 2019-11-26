A Few Severe Storms Tonight, Quiet Until the Weekend

TODAY: We’ll look for a mostly cloudy day with some isolated showers/drizzle/mist in the region. Look for highs to climb into the mid to upper 60s with gusty south winds 10-25 mph. By Tuesday Afternoon, a few thunderstorms are anticipated, though we’ll likely hold off on most of those until after the dinner hour.
TONIGHT / WEDNESDAY MORNING: Several batches of rain and thunderstorms will slide into the region along and ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will generally remain steady in the 60s all night long until the rain and storms pass. There is a low chance for a strong to severe storm or two, with the main threat being gusty winds and perhaps an isolated tornado. The good news is that most of the ingredients necessary for a more robust severe event are disconnected, with the best thunderstorm energy to the south/west and the best wind shear to the north. We’re in the middle, so just enough of it could meet to spin something up somewhere. That’s why we’ll advertise a Level 1 threat from 6PM Tuesday to 4AM Wednesday.