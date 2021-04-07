Severe storms tonight, more storms Friday night

SUMMARY: Strong to severe storms and heavy rain will continue to be a concern tonight through the first part of the weekend.

WEDNESDAY EVENING/NIGHT: A line of strong to severe storms will push across the area. Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain appear to be the main concerns at this time. Any kink or bow within the line will have to be monitored for tornado potential. Some flooding in possible, especially in areas that had all the heavy rain last week. Lows in the 50s to low 60s by daybreak. Winds SSW 5-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs around 80. Winds SW 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. A few isolated showers or storms are possible but most spots will not get any rain. Lows in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A 30% chance of a few showers and storms during the day. It should not be an all day rain or anything like that but keep an umbrella on standby. Highs look to be around 80.

FRIDAY NIGHT-SATURDAY MORNING: Areas of rain and storms are likely. Some strong to severe storms could occur in addition to more heavy rainfall. Lows will be in the 60s.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON: Drier conditions take over. Afternoon highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

