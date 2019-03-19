TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear, calm, and quiet. Overnight lows in the lower 30s. Some frost is possible, especially in low lying and sheltered spots.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sun will be enjoyed during the morning with a gradual increase in cloud cover during the afternoon. Some showers are possible by the evening. Highs top out in the 60s with southwesterly winds between 4 and 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly cloudy with areas of showers. The overall rain chance is about 30%. Temperatures fall into the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Clouds decrease during the morning with mainly sunny skies returning during the afternoon. Look for highs in the 60s. Temperatures dip to around 40 Thursday night under mostly clear skies.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Mostly sunny weather sets up shop in our region for the start of the weekend. Mid to upper 60s are likely Friday with highs around 70 on Saturday.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: Highs top out in the low to mid 70s with the trade off being more cloud cover and the chance of rain and storms. While some rain may develop Sunday, higher odds of rain look to exist on Monday and perhaps even into Tuesday.

