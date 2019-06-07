More Showers and Storms In The Forecast This Weekend.

TODAY: Numerous showers and storms through the day today. One or two storms could become strong or briefly severe, but the majority of storms remain below severe limits. Some storms could produce localized heavy rain today. High temperatures top out in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms continue overnight. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SAT/SUN: More scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms as we head through the weekend. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY: A few hit or miss showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUE/WED/THU: Fantastic weather in store for us for the middle of next week. Highs will be in the low 80s with a good amount of sunshine and relatively low humidity.