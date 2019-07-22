Showers and Storms To Start The Week; Cold Front To Bring Fantastic Weather.

TODAY: Scattered showers and storms today, with the rain chances steadily increasing through the day and into the overnight hours. That means most spots are dry through the morning, but a few downpours begin to bubble up in the afternoon. A cold front will start to approach the area from the north as we head into the overnight hours, and that means your best chance of getting wet will be tonight, but it’d be best to keep the rain gear handy all day just in case. A gusty storm can’t be ruled out this afternoon through tonight, but we aren’t anticipating any organized severe weather. High temperatures top out in the upper 80s, and overnight lows will be in the 70s.

TUESDAY: A few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm may linger through the morning as the cold front sags to our south, but we will trend drier by the mid to late afternoon. It will be a bit breezy at times behind the front with a northeast wind ushering in cooler and drier air. Temperatures will only make it to the mid 80s and more importantly, the dewpoint will steadily drop through the day. Temperatures will drop into the 60s overnight.

- Advertisement -

WED/THU/FRI: Staying dry and mostly sunny, with fantastic weather. Temperatures staying in the 80s, and dewpoints staying below 70 meaning we stay very comfortable considering the time of year. Wednesday will be particularly nice with abundant sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.

SAT/SUN: More standard summer weather in store for the weekend. It won’t be a scorcher, but we could flirt with 90 as the dewpoint returns to the 70s. Scattered showers and storms will return to the forecast as well.