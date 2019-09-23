MONDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy with a stray shower or two possible. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy. A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out with a weak front in the region but the rain chance is just 20%. Look for highs mainly in the 80s with NNE winds 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. There is still a 20% chance of a few showers and storms in the region but most spots will remain dry. Highs are expected to top out mainly in the low 90s.

FRIDAY-MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm conditions remain on track for the entire region. We’re forecasting highs in the mid to possibly upper 90s. Some new record highs may occur. Lows will be around 70.

