Some light rain for your Friday; A nice weekend ahead

SUMMARY: A few showers are possible on Friday. A great weekend is ahead for us with 60s and sunshine. No severe weather is in the forecast for at least the next 7 days so enjoy the quiet weather pattern, the sunshine and nice & warm 70 degree temperatures next week while we have it.

FRIDAY: Clouds will be increasing throughout the day with a few showers possible during the late afternoon to evening hours as our next system pushes through. Not looking to be too much of a big concern, but have the umbrella handy just in case if you encounter that stray light shower and sprinkle. High temperatures back down to near average in the lower to mid 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds will give way to bright sunshine by the afternoon. Highs cooling back down to near average at 60 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies, quiet, and cold. Lows in the mid to low 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures back up into the lower to mid 60s. Mid to upper 30s for lows Sunday night.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. A much warmer day with in the upper 60s. Overnight lows in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overnight lows into the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Overnight lows into the 50s.

THURSDAY: A slight chance of rain is possible with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

