Spotty storms back in the forecast

SUMMARY: Our dry pattern will break down just enough to allow for some spotty to scattered storms starting Wednesday. Not everyone is guaranteed rain but at least some moisture is possible again.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Calm wind.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low 90s. Winds SSW 5-15 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy with a 30% chance of pop-up showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Lows in the upper 60s Wednesday night.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of a storms. Highs near 90. Lows in the upper 60s Thursday night.
FRIDAY: A 40% chance of showers and storms. Warm highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s Friday night.
SATURDAY-MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of a storm each day. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App