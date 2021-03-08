Spring-like air to continue all week long

SUMMARY: Mild, spring-like air will be with us for the rest for the work week and upcoming weekend. Some showers will be possible again by the end of the week. The next chance of any strong to severe weather will not be until the Sunday-Monday time frame.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s Thursday night.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. A 10-20% chance of a few showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: Showers and storms will be possible again. Some strong to severe weather could occur so we’ll keep an eye on how things develop over the coming days. Highs look to remain in the 70s with lows in the 50s.

