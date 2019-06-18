Standard Summer Weather In Store This Week.

TODAY: Showers in the morning, then scattered to numerous showers and storms in the afternoon. Most spots see rain at some point today. High temperatures around the mid 80s today, but it will feel more like the low 90s due to high humidity. Overnight, lows drop to around 70° with the chance for a stray shower or storm.

WED/THU: More storms are in the forecast through mid-week. Fairly typical summer scattered storms are likely both Wednesday and Thursday, and one or two of those storms could be strong with gusty winds and perhaps some hail. This won’t be anything out of the ordinary for this time of year, just your standard summer storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, but it will feel more like the upper 90s and low triple digits thanks to oppressive humidity. Overnight lows will drop into the low 70s.

- Advertisement -

FRI/SAT/SUN: We round out this week on a hotter note. Temperatures top out in the low 90s each day, with the heat index climbing into the 100s each afternoon. A couple of isolated pop up storms will be possible each afternoon, but the pattern will trend a bit drier than the middle of the week.