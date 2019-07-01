MONDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers/storms will fade away during the early to mid evening hours. Expect mainly clear and quiet conditions overnight with lows in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Look for highs in the low to mid 90s with heat index values around 100°. There is a 30% chance of pop-up showers and storms but most spots will not get any natural relief from the heat.

- Advertisement -

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mild and muggy weather hangs on. That means another night in the low 70s is on tap.

WEDNESDAY: Continued warm and humid. A 40% chance of scattered showers and storms exists so hope for the best in your backyard. Any storm this time of year could be gusty with frequent lightning and heavy downpours.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: The same old song and dance continues: highs in the 90s, heat index values around 100°, and a 30% chance of showers and storms. Any shower or storm that develops should be on the way out before fireworks time.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: No major changes are expected. We’ll keep highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible each day.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram