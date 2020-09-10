Staying warm & dry as we end the workweek

SUMMARY: The quiet & warm summer weather continues as we end the workweek. Rain and storm chances return for the weekend and into early next week as a front stalls in the region. Highs will remain in the lower 90s.

THURSDAY: We’re waking up to clear skies & temperatures in the 60s this morning. Still expect another beautiful sunrise thanks to the hazy smoke still in the sky. A mix of sun & clouds this afternoon. Maybe an isolated shower, but not expecting much. Still warm with highs in the lower 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Staying quiet and mostly clear. Overnight lows around 70.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun & clouds with just an isolated chance of a shower or storm. Highs in the lower 90s. The weather should be pretty good overall for Friday night high school football games.

WEEKEND: Warm, humid and staying summer-like here with scattered chances of showers and storms. Highs ranging from the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: We’ll have a mix of sun & clouds with scattered chances of showers & storms. Highs in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the 60s.

