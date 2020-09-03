Staying warm for Labor Day weekend

SUMMARY: A cold front will spark a few showers and storms on Friday. It will also usher in lower humidity levels for the start of the long holiday weekend. Overnight lows will be much more comfortable Saturday morning and Sunday morning.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY: A mix of sun & clouds with a 30% chance of a few showers and storms. Most of the activity should be on the way out heading into the evening and that bodes well for high school football. Highs are going to be in the low 90s with NNW winds 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy and quiet. Much cooler lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Warm highs in the upper 80s but lower humidity level will make it feel pretty good.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and cool. Lows in the mid to low 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Staying quiet and comfortable. Lows in the upper 60s.

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low 90s. A few spotty storms are possible but the rain chance is just 20%.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Various forecast models suggest that there could be some rain & storms coming our way followed by a bit of a cool down for the end of the week. Data is still very uncertain so it’s hard to tell what will pan out.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App