Staying warm with scattered storms

WEDNESDAY EVENING/NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms are possible during the evening with most of them fading away by midnight. Lows will be in the 70s with light wind.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid weather hangs on. Highs should be in the low 90s but a few spots may push into the mid 90s. Heat indices are going to surge into the 100s. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible but the rain chance is just 30%.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY: Mid 90s are looking more likely for highs along with heat indices in the 100s. A few more spotty showers and storms are possible during the day. Additional storms are possible Friday evening and night with an approaching old front and we can’t totally rule out a few strong storms at this time.

SATURDAY: We’re going to keep the chance of showers and storms going at 30%. Highs will be in the 90s.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: A few days of slightly lower rain chances are possible as our area gets in between systems. Highs stay in the 90s, lows stay in the 70s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat