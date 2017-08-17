Staying Warm

TONIGHT: Isolated to scattered showers and storms are most likely during the evening but a few may also linger into the night. Lows will remain in the 70s.

FRIDAY: The overall chance of rain looks to be a bit tad lower now and we’ve bumped the odds down to 20%. In addition, our rain chances should be almost non-existent by the time high school football kicks off at 7 p.m. Daytime highs should be in the low 90s with kickoff temperatures falling back into the 80s.

SATURDAY: The chance of rain should remain relatively low at 20% but never say never during the summer months! Look for highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY – THURSDAY: Daily rain chances in the 30% range continue along with highs in the low 90s. This is typical late summer fare for the Deep South.

ECLIPSE OUTLOOK MONDAY: The latest information suggests a mix of building cumulus clouds and sun. A few showers/storms may be present at the peak eclipse time of 1:30 p.m. but many areas should have a decent shot at seeing the celestial event.

