Still Feeling Like Summer.

TODAY: Hot and mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90s, with a heat index around 100°. North wind at 5-10 mph gusting as high as 15 mph. Mostly clear and mild overnight. Lows in the low 70s.

WED/THU: More of the same weather through midweek as we stay dry, mostly sunny, and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s, with a heat index around 100°. Mostly clear overnight, with lows in the low 70s.

FRIDAY-MONDAY: We stay warm, but scattered showers and storms return to the forecast. Highs in the low 90s through Saturday, then upper 80s and low 90s Sunday and Monday. Chance of rain around 30% through Sunday, then 40% Monday. Overnight lows will range from the upper 60s to low 70s.