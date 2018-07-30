Storm chances continue this week

Tuesday's Forecast
MONDAY NIGHT:  A few showers and storms are still possible but not everyone will get one. Lows should generally be in the low 70s.  The chance of rain is 30%.

TUESDAY:  There is a 70% chance of scattered showers and storms in the region. Any storm may produce locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.  Look for highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY:  Daily rain and storm opportunities exist but odds lower to about 30-40% each day.  Lightly below average highs in the upper 80s may be the best we can do; however, some spots may get back into the low 90s.

SUNDAY-MONDAY:  More typical summer weather returns with highs in the low 90s.  Pop-up showers and storms remain possible the chance of rain lowers to 20%.

