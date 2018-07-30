Storm chances continue this week

MONDAY NIGHT: A few showers and storms are still possible but not everyone will get one. Lows should generally be in the low 70s. The chance of rain is 30%.

TUESDAY: There is a 70% chance of scattered showers and storms in the region. Any storm may produce locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Look for highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: Daily rain and storm opportunities exist but odds lower to about 30-40% each day. Lightly below average highs in the upper 80s may be the best we can do; however, some spots may get back into the low 90s.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: More typical summer weather returns with highs in the low 90s. Pop-up showers and storms remain possible the chance of rain lowers to 20%.

