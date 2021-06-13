Storm chances Sunday, drier work week

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of pop-up showers and storms. Highs in the lower 90s with heat indices outside of any storm in the lower 100s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Lows in the upper 60s.

MONDAY – FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and a little less humid by midweek. Warm days with highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows falling back into the 60s.

NEXT WEEKEND: All eyes will be on a potential tropical feature that could be lurking in the Gulf. It’s way too early to tell what will happen with it but it bears watching all week long.

