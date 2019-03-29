Storms Return Saturday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and another warm day. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds at 5-15 mph with some gusts up to 20 mph. While we can’t entirely rule out an isolated shower today, the chance for rain is too low to include it in the 7 day forecast. Temperatures drop into the 50s overnight under mostly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY: Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s Saturday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will move in from the northwest Saturday afternoon and evening, triggering showers and thunderstorms, mainly immediately along the front. Some of these storms could be strong to briefly severe, with straight line wind gusts being the primary threat. Small hail is also possible. We won’t really have the ingredients in place for any organized or prolonged severe weather. If you have an outdoor event scheduled Saturday after 4 PM, it’s probably time to start thinking about backup plans in case of thunderstorms. Storms will continue into the overnight, likely ending area-wide by the pre dawn hours of Sunday at the latest. Overnight lows in the 40s.

SUN/MON: A bit cool behind the front. Highs in the upper 50s Sunday under partly cloudy skies, and low 60s Monday. We will stay dry Sunday and through the day Monday, with an isolated shower not out of the question Monday night. We’ll also have the chance for some frost Sunday night into Monday morning as lows drop into the 30s.

TUE/WED/THU: We should be dry by daybreak Tuesday, and temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s Tuesday afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures rebound into the 70s Wednesday and Thursday with more abundant sunshine.