More storms Saturday, less active Sunday

FRIDAY EVENING/NIGHT: A few showers and storms are possible during the evening but the weather should calm down by midnight. A another batch of storms can’t be ruled out very late around sunrise across our western counties. Areas of fog may also develop in the saturated air so be aware of that if you’ll be out and about. Lows should be in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Areas of rain and storms are likely during the day. A few of them may be locally strong or severe. Any storm is capable of torrential rainfall. Daytime highs in the upper 80s to low 90s are expected.

SUNDAY: There is the potential for some morning showers and storms mainly across our northern counties near the Tennessee border. By the afternoon most if not all spots should be simply warm and humid. Look for highs in the low 90s.

NEXT WEEK: High each day are going to be in the low to mid 90s while overnight lows remain in the low to mid 70s. Daily chances of showers and storms exist but they’ll be more typical of summer and mainly form during the heating of the day. Heat indices may push back up into the 100s.

