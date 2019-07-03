More Storms Today. Spotty Downpours on the 4th.

TODAY: We’ll see much more rain coverage than yesterday, with more evenly scattered showers and storms through the day. High temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s, with a heat index in the upper 90s and low 100s. There’s a slight chance for a lingering shower or storm overnight, ending around midnight. Lows in the low 70s.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: We’ll keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast, particularly in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s in the afternoon, with a heat index in the low 100s. As we head towards fireworks time, there could still be a stray shower or storm, but more spots than not should be drying out by then. Temps will be in the 80 for fireworks time and it will be quite muggy. Overnight, lows drop into the 70s.

FRIDAY-TUESDAY: Sweltering heat, high humidity, and daily storm chances continue through the end of this week and the start of next week. High temperatures in the low to perhaps mid 90s. The heat index will be between 100° and 105° each afternoon. Each day will bring the chance for at least a few scattered storms. Temperatures will drop into the 70s each night.