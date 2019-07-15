SUMMARY: The remnants of Barry will influence our weather through Tuesday. Another 1/2″ to over 2 1/2″ of rain are possible. In addition, we still can’t totally rule out a stray strong storm or two with damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado. Standard Southern summer weather returns by the end of the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Areas of showers are possible. Perhaps even a stray storm. While the odds of a strong storm with isolated damaging wind and an isolated tornado is low, it’s not totally zero. Having said that, it’s unlikely there will be much strong activity around our area tonight. Lows in the low 70s with SE winds 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Scattered storms with highs in the upper 80s. There is still some wind in the atmosphere from Barry that could lead to a few strong storms with isolated damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado; however, that threat remains marginal. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out. Lows in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Barry’s influence should just be about gone but some rain and storms are possible once again. We’re keeping a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Highs should generally be around 90°. Low to mid 70s are on tap for Wednesday night.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: The big story will be increasing heat with afternoon highs climbing back into the low to mid 90s. The heat index may push above 105° at times. We’re dropping rain chances to 20%.

WEEKEND: Look for a warm and humid weekend. Daytime highs in the low to mid 90s remain likely along with heat indices in the 100s. Lows stay in the 70s. There should be a daily 30% chance of those standard pop-up showers and storms during the daytime heating.

