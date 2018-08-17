Stormy End To The Week.

TODAY/SATURDAY: Numerous showers and storms through the day, and lingering into the overnight hours. Some storms could be strong to briefly severe with strong gusty winds and hail around the size of a quarter. Rain chances around 70%. It’s possible storms will impact some of the football games tonight, so plan ahead accordingly. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s, and overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

SUN/MON/TUE: Showers and storms across around 50% of the area for each of the first 3 days of the week. Highs in the upper 80s, with overnight lows in the low 70s.

WED/THU: Rain chances drop off as we head into the middle of next week, and a cooler, and more pleasant airmass builds in. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the low 70s and upper 60s.