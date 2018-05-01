Summer-like warmth, late week rain & storms

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet conditions are expected with a bright nearly full moon shining once again. Look for lows around 60 with winds from the south between 2 and 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm weather sticks around. Daytime highs should be in the 80s across the region. Southerly breezes continue between 10 and 15 mph.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY: Highs are going to remain well into the 80s but there is a 30% chance of showers and storms.

SATURDAY: The latest data suggest we’ll have a mostly cloudy day and a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms. This doesn’t mean it’s going to rain all day but it does mean rain is possible at some point during the day. Near average highs in the upper 70s appear likely.

SUNDAY: Rain chances lower to 30% but showers and a few storms are still possible. Plan on highs around 80.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat