Summer Like Weather This Week

TODAY: Partly sunny in the morning becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out, but most spots will stay dry. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain around 20%. Overnight, mostly clear, with lows in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunny and nice. Highs in the mid 80s, with an overnight low in the upper 50s.

WED/THU: Hot and partly sunny. Isolated showers or thunderstorms possible, but most spots stay dry. Highs in the upper 80s, with lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain around 20%.

FRI/SAT: Sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Clear and mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Isolates showers and storms possible, but most spots stay dry. Chance of rain around 20%.