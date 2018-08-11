Summer Weather Continues

SUNDAY : Scattered showers and storms will return to the area Sunday afternoon. Highs will remain in the lower 90s, with overnight lows remaining in the lower 70s. As we head into the overnight hours on Sunday , any showers or storms around should fall apart before midnight .

MONDAY – WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms will hang around on Monday . Our best chance for rain will be in the afternoon hours. Highs on Monday will top out in the lower 90s once again. Some areas who get stuck under a heavy downpour could be a little cooler than others. As we head into Tuesday , our upper level disturbance will push off to our east, leaving us mainly dry. There could be an isolated pop-up shower or storm Tuesday afternoon, but most of the area will remain dry. Highs Tuesday will top out in the lower 90s, with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be another mainly dry day, with temperatures topping out in the lower to middle 90s. An isolated pop-up shower or storm is possible again Wednesday afternoon. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY – NEXT WEEKEND: As we head into Thursday , our next storm system begins to work its way towards northeastern Mississippi. Rain chances will begin to increase on Thursday . High temperatures will remain in the lower 90s with overnight lows will remain in the lower 70s. We will keep those rain chances around for Friday and Saturday , with daytime highs remaining in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

