Summer weather has returned for the new workweek

SUMMARY: Summer has returned and has made a big comeback as we begin the new workweek. Temperatures will stay hot and humid over the next several days with highs in the 90s. Heat index values will make it feel like 100-105 at times. We’ll also see some increased rain & storm chances, especially by the middle of the week.

MONDAY: We’re starting off our Monday with some mist/patchy fog, but we’ll have a mix of sun & clouds throughout the day. A stray shower or storm is possible after lunchtime, but most of us won’t see rain. That will allow our temperatures to climb into the mid 90s with heat index values closer to 105 by the afternoon. Winds will be WSW 5-10 mph. Heat Advisory in effect Noon-7pm. Stay cool & hydrated!

- Advertisement -

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 70s with a calm wind.

TUESDAY: Rain chances will increase to more scattered chances for Tuesday as we’re expecting a better chance for some afternoon and evening storms thanks to the daytime heating. If you don’t get caught in a downpour, temperatures will climb to the mid 90s once again. The heat index will remain over 100 in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Afternoon showers and storms will remain possible through the middle and end of the week. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds at times. Afternoon highs will remain in the lower to mid 90s, but any rain will help to cool you down a bit. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Pop-up scattered afternoon showers & storms will continue for the weekend as temperatures will also remain hot and humid. Highs will climb to the lower and mid 90s each afternoon with overnight lows in the low 70s

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App